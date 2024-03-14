Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

ACGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.46.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.