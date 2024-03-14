Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Director Sells $369,080.40 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $369,080.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,393.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $167.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.18 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 22.32 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

