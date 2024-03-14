Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.25-6.25 EPS.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

