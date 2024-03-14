Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.91. Archer-Daniels-Midland also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.250 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

