Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.25-6.25 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

