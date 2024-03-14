Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.250-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Archer-Daniels-Midland also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-6.25 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $105,741,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,194 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,796,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,619,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,654,000 after purchasing an additional 675,034 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

