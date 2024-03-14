Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Arcos Dorados has increased its dividend by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Arcos Dorados has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

NYSE ARCO opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

