Arden Trust Co Acquires 1,375 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $42.95. 21,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,855. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

