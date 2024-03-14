Arden Trust Co Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $611.61. The stock had a trading volume of 807,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $554.32 and its 200-day moving average is $474.90. The company has a market cap of $264.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $624.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.61.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

