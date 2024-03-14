Arden Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $755.68. The company had a trading volume of 528,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,003. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

