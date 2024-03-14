Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,202. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.