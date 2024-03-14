Arden Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.52. The company had a trading volume of 306,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,239. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average is $145.44.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

