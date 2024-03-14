Arden Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 137.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,542 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 195,212.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 253,776 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,089,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,110,000 after buying an additional 1,367,216 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 266,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.13. 747,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,378. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.