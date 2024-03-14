Arden Trust Co Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 20.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.