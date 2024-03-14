Arden Trust Co Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,981. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

