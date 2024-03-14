Arden Trust Co Has $5.24 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co owned 0.24% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IFRA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,413 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

