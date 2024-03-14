Arden Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,508 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of Foot Locker worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $259,998,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $94,496,000 after purchasing an additional 451,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Foot Locker by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $59,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FL. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FL

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.