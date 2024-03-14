Arden Trust Co Sells 3,612 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,105,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after buying an additional 494,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 532,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after buying an additional 437,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 484.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 356,245 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.27. 35,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,348. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $225,983.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

