Arden Trust Co Sells 60 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.11. The stock had a trading volume of 213,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,265. The company has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.65 and a 200 day moving average of $237.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $303.40.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

