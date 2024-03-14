Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total value of $9,408,503.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,374,024 shares of company stock worth $609,384,457. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $497.07. 2,593,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,741,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.94 and its 200-day moving average is $361.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.84 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.