Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 407,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 178,577 shares.The stock last traded at $10.55 and had previously closed at $10.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AACT. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

