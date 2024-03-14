ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 136.29 and last traded at 134.51. Approximately 4,637,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 17,647,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at 131.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 85.78.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 101.96.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ARM by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.