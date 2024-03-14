Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP Jed Milstein Sells 3,955 Shares of Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABG opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.80.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,771,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,921,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,000.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

