Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP Jed Milstein Sells 3,955 Shares of Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ABG opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.80.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
