Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 14th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ascendant Resources Stock Up 11.1 %

ASDRF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

