Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 14th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Ascendant Resources Stock Up 11.1 %
ASDRF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendant Resources
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.