Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ashford

Ashford Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AINC opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.66. Ashford has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.