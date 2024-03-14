Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 8.2%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 597,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,080,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile



Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

