AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the February 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.83.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $0.93. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 343.14%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

