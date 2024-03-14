ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASX Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. ASX has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52.

Get ASX alerts:

ASX Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. ASX’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.