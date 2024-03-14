ATB Capital Raises Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$17.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$10.20 on Monday. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$7.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The stock has a market cap of C$407.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$213.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.00 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post 1.5192926 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen bought 8,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$87,361.00. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

