ATB Capital Raises Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$17.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday.
Total Energy Services Price Performance
Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$213.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.00 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post 1.5192926 EPS for the current year.
Total Energy Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 24.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Total Energy Services
In other Total Energy Services news, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen bought 8,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$87,361.00. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
