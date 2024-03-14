Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $376,485.90, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,836,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230,436 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Athersys by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Athersys by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 167,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Athersys by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 861,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

