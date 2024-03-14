ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in February

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 14th total of 57,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ATIF Trading Up 8.7 %

ATIF stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. ATIF has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.48.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 109.90% and a negative net margin of 149.27%.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

