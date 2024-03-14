Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AESI. Barclays upped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Shares of AESI opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,483,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,045,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,065.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 581,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 531,261 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.