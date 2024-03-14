Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Gap Up to $26.12

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $26.80. Atmus Filtration Technologies shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 2,451,185 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,652,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,697,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,363,000 after buying an additional 726,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after buying an additional 710,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

