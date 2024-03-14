AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,420,000 after buying an additional 10,382,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after buying an additional 10,117,746 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.