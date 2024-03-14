Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

Shares of Augusta Gold stock remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 44,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,120. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.73.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

