Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Augusta Gold Price Performance
Shares of Augusta Gold stock remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 44,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,120. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.73.
About Augusta Gold
