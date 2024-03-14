Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Down 29.0% in February

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the February 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Aura Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AUSI remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Aura Systems has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.40.
Aura Systems Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Systems
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
- Trading Halts Explained
- 5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.