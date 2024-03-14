Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Down 29.0% in February

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the February 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Aura Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUSI remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Aura Systems has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.40.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

