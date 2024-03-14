Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 14th total of 16,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

AUPH stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

