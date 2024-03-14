Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 14th total of 16,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $759.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.37. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after buying an additional 576,120 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

