Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 848,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 245,355 shares.The stock last traded at $62.52 and had previously closed at $63.03.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07.
Institutional Trading of Avantis International Equity ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,509,000 after buying an additional 118,040 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,842,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,864,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,448,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter.
Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis International Equity ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.