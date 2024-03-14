Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.55

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 666706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $608,931.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,704.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,942 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

