Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $24.83

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.83, but opened at $25.50. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 391,545 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.
In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $633,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,207.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,337 shares of company stock worth $3,167,942. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.
