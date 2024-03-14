AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVDX. TheStreet upgraded AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $13.03 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 105,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,348,940.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,470,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,021,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $269,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,184.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 105,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,348,940.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,470,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,021,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,801,577 shares of company stock worth $36,446,705. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,209,000 after acquiring an additional 907,305 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,402,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

