Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 72739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.5488 per share. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.