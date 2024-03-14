AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.99

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 196655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

