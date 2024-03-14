Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axtel Price Performance

Shares of AXTLF stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Axtel has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Axtel alerts:

About Axtel

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.