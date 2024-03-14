Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $523.50

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 523.50 ($6.71) and last traded at GBX 518 ($6.64), with a volume of 492208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511.50 ($6.55).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.53) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 325 ($4.16) to GBX 529 ($6.78) in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 526.80 ($6.75).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Babcock International Group Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8,650.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 467.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 421.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.