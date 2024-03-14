BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Sells £4,163,035.80 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total value of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BAE Systems alerts:

On Monday, January 15th, Charles Woodburn acquired 13 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,186 ($15.20) per share, with a total value of £154.18 ($197.54).

BAE Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

BA opened at GBX 1,282.50 ($16.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,206.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,107.27. The firm has a market cap of £38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,137.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.94) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.63) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($16.02) to GBX 1,450 ($18.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,270 ($16.27).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.