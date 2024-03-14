BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,583,400 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 14th total of 2,203,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,142.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $18,702,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 111,419 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 214,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,710,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

