BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,583,400 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 14th total of 2,203,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,142.00.
Institutional Trading of BAE Systems
BAE Systems Price Performance
Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
