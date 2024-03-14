BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Invests $201,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,682,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,631,572. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.15 and a 200-day moving average of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

