BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Makes New $225,000 Investment in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management owned about 0.09% of VanEck Short Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 137,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SMB remained flat at $17.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,474 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

